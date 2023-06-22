WATERLOO, Iowa -- When Vietnam War-era veteran PFC-E3 Thomas J. Erpelding died on July 3, 2021, he left behind no surviving family members to mourn his passing, or celebrate his life. His ashes have been held for more than two years in a locked vault at Locke Funeral Home.

Today, the veteran community is mustering to provide Erpelding, a Dubuque native, a memorable send-off. In an effort organized and directed by Locke Funeral Home Director Paul Smith, a caravan of vehicles will escort his remains to a military burial service at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.