DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police seek the public’s help identifying a combine involved in a hit-and-run crash last month in Darlington.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Sept. 27. Darlington police wrote in an online announcement that a John Deere combine was driving north on Main Street when it hit a parked car and didn’t stop.

