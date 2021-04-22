DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After making the difficult decision to lock its gates last summer, the Dyersville Family Aquatic Center will reopen to the public in 2021, albeit with a few new public health measures in mind.
“Basically, we’re going back to the status quo with the exception of a couple things,” said Parks and Rec Director Gavin Nadermann.
This week, City Council members approved a plan laid out by city staff that will more or less see the pool return to its traditional operation procedures.
However, Nadermann said he wanted to stress to the public that while the pool is open, visitors are coming at their own discretion, a sentiment echoed by City Administrator Mick Michel.
“We want to stress to the public that if you do decide to go to the pool, you are entering at your own risk,” Michel said.
The aquatic center will remain flexible throughout the summer and adapt to any unforeseen circumstances that might arise due to COVID-19 while also keeping in line with any protocols issued by the Dubuque County Board of Health, although few have been released at this time.
With this bit of uncertainty on whether the Board of Health might shift its opinion, staff also wants the public to be aware that no refunds will be issued for pool passes should the pool be shut down again due to COVID-19.
Staff will increase signage in the bathhouse area reminding patrons they are there at their own risk, and while masks are recommended, they will not be required on the pool deck. Additionally, no masks will be allowed to be worn in the water.
Areas also will be cleaned by staff every hour.
The DFAC will continue offering both group and private lessons Monday through Friday but will cap group lessons to 10 patrons to cut down on the number of people in the pool at one time.
Private lessons will run Monday through Thursday, with Fridays remaining open in case the need for a make-up day arises.
In addition, staff will implement parent/infant and parent/toddler courses as part of a lesson plan to accommodate younger swimmers.
Open swim time will have no patron limit and will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 7 p.m. on weekends, and morning swim will continue Monday through Thursday from 6 to 7 a.m.