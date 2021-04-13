Authorities said an impaired driver sideswiped a parked vehicle, causing his own to overturn Saturday night in Dubuque.
Kyle R. Konzen, 37, of Dubuque, suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to Dubuque police. Konzen was arrested at 8:13 p.m. in the area of Mount Loretta Avenue and Valley Street.
Police said Konzen was driving east in the 900 block of Mount Loretta at about 7:20 p.m. when his vehicle sideswiped a parked vehicle. The impact caused Konzen’s vehicle to overturn.
Konzen also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability