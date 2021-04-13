Authorities said an impaired driver sideswiped a parked vehicle, causing his own to overturn Saturday night in Dubuque.

Kyle R. Konzen, 37, of Dubuque, suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to Dubuque police. Konzen was arrested at 8:13 p.m. in the area of Mount Loretta Avenue and Valley Street.

Police said Konzen was driving east in the 900 block of Mount Loretta at about 7:20 p.m. when his vehicle sideswiped a parked vehicle. The impact caused Konzen’s vehicle to overturn.

Konzen also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.