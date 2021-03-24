ELIZABETH, Ill. – Organizers have planned a free morning of activities for youth in third through 12th grades next week in Elizabeth.
The 2021 Jo Daviess County 4-H Fun Day will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 2, at the Elizabeth Community Building, 402 West St., according to a press release.
Participants do not need to belong to 4-H.
Participants will choose one workshop to attend. Choices include an interior design workshop, sign-making workshop and cake-decorating workshop.
The release states that participants will be asked to wear a mask at all times, spots will be limited for each workshop and participants will be socially distanced, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
Register by Thursday, March 25, by visiting go.illinois.edu/jsw or by calling 815-858-2273.