ELIZABETH, Ill. -- Authorities said a Jo Daviess County educational facility was locked down Thursday after a student made threats "pertaining to a school shooting."
The student, whose name was not released, was identified and "released to a parent pending formal charges from the Jo Daviess County State's Attorney's Office," according to the county sheriff's department.
Authorities were alerted to the threats at Jo Daviess Carroll Career Technical Education Academy, 950 U.S. 20 in Elizabeth, at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, a press release states. A faculty member, whose name also was not released, received "threatening messages on her work phone pertaining to a school shooting." The facility was placed on a "soft lockdown."
As authorities investigated, they determined the threats came from the account of a student who was in the building, prompting a "hard lockdown." The student was taken into custody without incident, the release states.
"After a thorough investigation, it was determined that there was no active or future threats to the CTE Academy," the release states.