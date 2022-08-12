The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
David A. Hines, 32, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury and assault. Court documents state that Hines assaulted Holly A. Moon, 32, and Justin D. Leslie, 40, in August 2016.
Dale P. Lyons, 52, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault causing injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Lyons assaulted Rita J. Marx, 47, a nurse at MercyOne.
Ason S. Armour, 22, of 390 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of White Street on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody, probation violation, failure to prove security against liability, failure to maintain control and striking fixtures on a roadway. Court documents state that Armour did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 1, 2019.
Nikita S. Thoma, 22, of 555½
W. Locust St., was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday at 298 E. 16th St. on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Court documents state that Thoma assaulted Stacey M. Mai, 52, on Jan. 18.
Ziola M. Stark, 20, of 3262 Hillcrest Road, No. 14, reported the theft of a motor vehicle valued at $500 at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday from 9860 Katie Cove.