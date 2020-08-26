EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials are considering hiring a judge to adjudicate violations to city ordinances and misdemeanor crimes.
City Manager Loras Herrig this week presented City Council members with a proposal to hire an administrative law judge, who would conduct administrative hearings and decide whether municipal code violations have occurred. The judge would not be able to rule on speeding tickets or felonies.
Herrig said the judge could handle citations stemming from city ordinances, including underage possession, parking tickets, grass cutting infringements and building code violations, rather than the cases being litigated through the county court system.
City Hall would serve as a location for court hearings, and a collection company would be hired to issue fines.
Herrig said he made the recommendation in order to reduce the number of local citations that are being dismissed by the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“About 70% of the cases coming out of East Dubuque are being dismissed,” Herrig said. “We have seen a decline in fine revenues because of this.”
But speaking with the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday, County State’s Attorney John Hay said he found it unlikely that such a high percentage of cases were being dismissed. He noted that his office does not track such metrics related to East Dubuque cases.
“There are situations where we do dismiss cases, but that is not a very high percentage,” he said.
Hay said the state’s attorney’s office dismisses some charges for various reasons, such as compliance.
“If someone is ticketed for not having their insurance information on them, and then they show us that they do have car insurance, we would often dismiss a case like that,” Hay said.
Herrig said the hiring of the administrative law judge and establishment of a local administrative arbitration system is anticipated to cost about $2,000 per month, but the city hopes to make as much as $4,000 per month in added revenue from fines and court costs.
Herrig said other cities in Jo Daviess County also have expressed an interest in collaboratively hiring such a judge, but he declined to name them.
If the ordinance establishing the judge position is approved by council members at their next meeting on Sept. 8, Herrig said, hearings on local ordinance violations could begin as soon as November.
Council Member Martin Werner said he supported the proposal, arguing it could bring in much-needed revenue for the city.
“We’re getting a lot of tickets turned away from the county,” Werner said. “It is revenue that we are missing out on.”
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he was undecided on the issue, largely due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know if it’s a great idea to be bringing people into City Hall for court hearings right now,” he said. “I like the idea, but I’m not a huge fan of the timing.”