One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Timothy D. Dettbarn, 48, of Garnavillo, Iowa, transported himself to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cedar Cross Road and Center Grove Drive. Police said Dettbarn was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection when Natasha A. Heeren, 22, of Dubuque, attempted to turn right onto Center Grove and failed to negotiate the turn. Heeren’s vehicle struck Dettbarn’s vehicle.
Heeren was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.