When Hannah Mayberry flies to Las Vegas this week, her suitcases will be stuffed with eight gowns and diamond teardrop earrings.
“I definitely think I’m going to have to do two checked bags because of the weight restrictions,” Hannah said, eyeing the sequined garments that hung from a portable rack in her living room.
The 20-year-old Dubuquer was crowned Miss Iowa for America in September and now is competing for a national title with women from 49 other states and Washington, D.C. The competition begins Friday, March 19, and concludes March 27.
Hannah’s leap into the pageant world was incidental. Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, she would not be practicing how to walk across a stage in a one-piece bathing suit and four-inch heels.
The shoes still feel stiff, so Hannah wears them as she cleans her apartment in hopes of breaking them in before the competition. Her mind swims as she prepares for her second pageant ever, along with juggling college and her job as a certified nursing assistant.
Miss for America is a recent addition to a family of pageants that originated in 1938 with Mrs. America, the first beauty contest for married women in the U.S.
Miss for America likewise bears a unique status, in that widowed and divorced women can participate.
“You can have children,” said Tracy Crist. “We also don’t have an age limit. If a 95-year-old single lady wants to enter the pageant, more power to her.”
Crist — who is the director of the Mrs. and Miss pageants in Oklahoma, Texas and California — formerly lived in Des Moines and won Mrs. Iowa for America in 1995. She also is assisting Hannah.
The pageant is not to be confused with Miss America, a televised contest founded in 1921, where women between the ages of 17 and 25 compete.
UNEXPECTED BEGINNINGS
In September, Hannah was driving to Target to go shopping when she received a call from her mother, Terri Mayberry. Would Hannah like to compete in a pageant?
COVID-19 had derailed the 2020 Miss for America and Mrs. America competitions.
After multiple contestants in the Iowa contest were exposed to the coronavirus and quarantined, organizers scrambled to locate substitutes.
The previous Iowa titleholder, Megan McCunn, patronizes a salon where Terri works and suggested Hannah try her hand.
Hannah had one day to decide.
“I was very nervous,” she said. “It was a big deal. Running for Miss Iowa (for America) and representing the entire state was a lot to think about.”
Hannah dug out her prom dress, and mother and daughter power-shopped to acquire the rest. They drove to Kansas, where Hannah competed on behalf of Dubuque.
SELF-PRESENTATION
Hannah describes herself as a “girly girl.” She likes dresses but never considered herself the type who sought a title like “beauty queen.”
Hannah has amber eyes, chocolate hair and a silver nose ring. When she poses for the camera, she nestles her fist in the curve above her hip, confidently leaning forward.
She learned a sense of stage presence from years spent dancing competitively and cheerleading.
Faced with criticism that pageants objectify women and assess their value through their looks, pageant organizers have distanced themselves in recent years from the assessment of physical appearance to determine winners.
“The stereotype is that you’re pretty and skinny and stupid,” Crist said. “They are actually the complete opposite of that.”
Miss for America places a premium on the personal interview, where contestants have a few minutes to sell themselves to five judges.
The process is intended to teach women skills that are transferable to the workplace, Crist said.
At Hannah’s interview in Kansas, the judges inquired into her time as a CNA during the pandemic.
Hannah has worked in the profession for three years and currently pulls 12- and 16-hour shifts at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. Nursing is her calling.
Every day, Hannah bathes residents and helps them locomote and assemble puzzles. They play Wordsearch and watch movies together. Hannah has witnessed the losses, too.
“Since COVID started, I’ve pretty much been their family,” she said, wiping away tears before her eyeliner could run. “I’ve been their friend. I’ve been everything for them.”
The judges also asked about her father.
Bruce Mayberry died in 2008 when Hannah was 7 years old. Terri raised their four children. Tattooed across her arm is a quote: “Strength within is chaos survived.”
Samantha is the eldest, followed by two brothers — Carter and Hunter — and Hannah.
“My girls are my bookends,” Terri said, smiling.
ON TO VEGAS
As the representative of Iowa, Hannah will travel with Terri on an all-expense-paid trip to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino — a venue where Elvis Presley performed for 7 years.
The ensuing week will be filled with receptions, interviews, rehearsals and galas.
Hannah could not have acquired the thousands of dollars in apparel without the support of 13 local sponsors.
“I bet you tried on 50 dresses,” Terri said, chuckling.
Hannah’s favorite is a satin navy ensemble with sparkling filigree and a flowing train. For a costume show, Hannah is wearing a custom dress designed to look like a baseball jersey.
When she walks across the stage, she intends to say, “I’m Hannah Mayberry, Miss Iowa for America, and I’m representing the Field of Dreams.”
Hannah is unsure whether she will continue her foray into this new world after her trip. Like her elegant shoes, she wobbles a little as she attempts to balance her life with all the pageantry.