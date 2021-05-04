DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Imagine 2030 Idea Selection Committee has selected 30 ideas from among the 437 submitted as part of a community visioning process.

Community members now are asked to vote on the five projects they would like to see implemented by 2030, according to a press release.

Vote at dyersville.org/vote through Sunday, May 16.

The 30 ideas are:

  • City sidewalks.
  • More biking trails in town, including connecting downtown to the Heritage Trail and adding more designated and marked bike lanes.
  • Walking trails.
  • Additional parking options downtown.
  • Complete the 12th/13th Street Bridge project.
  • Build a walking/biking bridge to safely cross Iowa 136.
  • Drive-in movie theater.
  • Aquatic enhancements (splash pad, wave pool, water rides).
  • Family entertainment complex (arcades, wall climbing, family activities).
  • Monthly community events (movie in the park, car show, summer concerts).
  • Indoor sports complex.
  • Dedicated pickleball courts (indoor and/or outdoor).
  • Indoor aquatic center.
  • Campground.
  • Kayaking/tubing/rapids/canoeing.
  • Public ponds for fishing.
  • Connect New Wine Park to Dyersville along the river with a bike/running trail.
  • Enhance Westside Park with amphitheater, fountain and green space improvements.
  • Creative Adventure Lab.
  • Develop the arts (community theater, bands).
  • More retail (clothing, bike shop, etc.).
  • More restaurants, bars.
  • Approve all-terrain-vehicle legislation and allow ATVs and utility vehicles in the city of Dyersville.
  • Bring more professional business opportunities to town.
  • Assistance to new businesses (incentives, etc.).
  • Better city marketing for residents and tourists.
  • Daycare options for working parents.
  • Enhanced senior care, such as private rooms in a nursing home.
  • Alzheimer’s unit.
  • More “greenness” — trees, butterfly garden, community gardens.

Tags

Recommended for you