DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Imagine 2030 Idea Selection Committee has selected 30 ideas from among the 437 submitted as part of a community visioning process.
Community members now are asked to vote on the five projects they would like to see implemented by 2030, according to a press release.
Vote at dyersville.org/vote through Sunday, May 16.
The 30 ideas are:
- City sidewalks.
- More biking trails in town, including connecting downtown to the Heritage Trail and adding more designated and marked bike lanes.
- Walking trails.
- Additional parking options downtown.
- Complete the 12th/13th Street Bridge project.
- Build a walking/biking bridge to safely cross Iowa 136.
- Drive-in movie theater.
- Aquatic enhancements (splash pad, wave pool, water rides).
- Family entertainment complex (arcades, wall climbing, family activities).
- Monthly community events (movie in the park, car show, summer concerts).
- Indoor sports complex.
- Dedicated pickleball courts (indoor and/or outdoor).
- Indoor aquatic center.
- Campground.
- Kayaking/tubing/rapids/canoeing.
- Public ponds for fishing.
- Connect New Wine Park to Dyersville along the river with a bike/running trail.
- Enhance Westside Park with amphitheater, fountain and green space improvements.
- Creative Adventure Lab.
- Develop the arts (community theater, bands).
- More retail (clothing, bike shop, etc.).
- More restaurants, bars.
- Approve all-terrain-vehicle legislation and allow ATVs and utility vehicles in the city of Dyersville.
- Bring more professional business opportunities to town.
- Assistance to new businesses (incentives, etc.).
- Better city marketing for residents and tourists.
- Daycare options for working parents.
- Enhanced senior care, such as private rooms in a nursing home.
- Alzheimer’s unit.
- More “greenness” — trees, butterfly garden, community gardens.