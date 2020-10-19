Dubuque officials are requesting funding to investigate how environmental sustainability could benefit low-income communities in the city.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council will vote to approve an application for a funding request by the city to the Urban Sustainability Directors Network to conduct a community engagement program that will allow city staff to explore how sustainability efforts could be utilized to reduce costs and burdens on “frontline” communities, including increasing energy efficiency and reducing food waste.
Gina Bell, sustainable community coordinator for the city, said the proposed project will be conducted in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and the Switching Places Foundation. The initiative will seek to set up a series of meetings where residents will be able to openly share some of the economic challenges they face. After gathering the input, the city will look to implement practices that could both benefit the residents and contribute to the city’s sustainability efforts.
“We want to be doing more engagement around our climate action plan by reaching out to our frontline communities,” Bell said. “We want to have these meetings where they can tell us what barriers and challenges that they have, so, if possible, we can link them to climate action.”
In total, the city is requesting $8,750 for the project, which, if approved, would likely begin in early November, with meetings being held for the remainder of the year and in early 2021, Bell said. The funding would be used to both pay for meeting locations, along with compensating participants for their time.
Bell said the project will largely focus on the communities made up of Black and Marshallese residents. The input gathered from the meetings would be used to apply for additional grant funding to implement programs that specifically address the issues of these communities through sustainability efforts.
Bell predicted some of the issues that will come up include high energy bills and challenges obtaining transportation, both of which could be alleviated by climate action policies.
“Some of these things we can address almost immediately, such as going in to weatherize peoples’ homes,” Bell said. “I don’t think the average resident is going to talk about climate action, but there is often times a connection that we can find to address some of the problems they are facing.”
Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said she believes the project will be beneficial for many residents.
“Our low-income neighbors are impacted by the burden of energy costs,” Van Milligen said. “This could help connect them with the right tools to help ease that burden.”