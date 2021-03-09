DELHI, Iowa – Delaware County is attempting to secure a federal grant to help fund the construction of a new bridge at Lake Delhi on Delaware County X31.
A Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant could provide 70% of the estimated $6 million cost for a new bridge, said County Engineer Anthony Bardgett during a recent joint meeting of the county Board of Supervisors and Delaware County Farm Bureau officials.
The previous bridge was lost when the Lake Delhi dam failed in July 2010.
Bardgett said if the county receives BUILD funds, it could be 2023 before bids are let for construction.
Successful grant candidates will be notified in late summer or early fall of 2021.
That will be followed by an environmental assessment and archeological study, as well as right-of-way negotiations in 2022.