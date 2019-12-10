A major interchange tied to the ongoing Southwest Arterial highway project in Dubuque opened Monday.
The highway interchange with U.S. 61/151 is open to traffic. While the four-lane arterial itself is not yet complete, opening the interchange restores access to Olde Davenport Road from the new O’Rourke Lane to the interchange.
The interchange opening also allows ready access to Tamarack and Elmwood drives.
Previously, to access those streets, motorists were forced to navigate temporary connecting roadways or, in the case of Olde Davenport Road, forced to take long detours.
The four-lane arterial is slated to open next year and connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park.