SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Area residents with a taste for cheese don’t have to travel far to sample one of the best in the world.
A variety produced by Roelli Cheese Haus, of Shullsburg, was recognized last month among the top 20 cheeses out of nearly 3,000 entries in the World Championship Cheese Contest. The event is hosted every two years by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and is billed as “the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredient competition in the world.”
The high-ranking Shullsburg wedge? An orange cheddar with a vein of blue molding christened Red Rock.
“We’ve had a number of our cheeses recognized in the past, and we’ve even entered Red Rock into competitions at least five times before,” said Chris Roelli. “But this is the furthest we’ve ever advanced, and the first time we’ve ever made it into the top 20.”
He is a fourth-generation master cheesemaker and owner of the family business in which he has been immersed since his early teenage years.
Today, he continues to operate it alongside wife, Kristine.
“It’s a busy but fun job,” she said. “We’re proud of what we produce and proud of our recognition.”
What makes Red Rock so special?
Roelli said that while the cheeses that make the top cut are left for the judges of the competition to decide, it takes a certain “it factor” to make a quality cheese stand out.
But among Roelli’s creations, Red Rock might be one of its tamer offerings.
“It’s a milder aged cheddar,” Roelli said. “It’s a more mature cheese, with a creamy flavor.”
Encasing the vibrant orange is a natural bloomy rind. Then comes a vein of blue that cuts through the cheddar and yields a pleasantly surprising, yet subtle flavor boost — milder than a sharp cheddar but more flavorful than its milder counterpart.
“It’s not super intense, but it seems to work,” Roelli said.
The original recipe created in 2010 by Roelli is made from pasteurized cow’s milk and cave-aged approximately 60 days to reach its maturity. It then is hand-cut and wrapped.
“Generally, it can be enjoyed for about three weeks as a high-end, fine table cheese,” Roelli said.
Red Rock is comparable to another prize-winning Roelli cheese known as Dunbarton Blue.
Created in 2008, the flagship recipe boasts an earthy, cellar-cured, English-style white cheddar, with a hint of blue cheese flavoring and a natural rind, courtesy of open-air curing.
It, too, is crafted from pasteurized cow’s milk and is aged approximately 90 days.
“It’s hard work, and it’s a process that is definitely not for someone who is impatient,” Roelli said. “But it’s worthwhile when you taste the end result.”
Wisconsin’s claim to cheese fame
To craft the best cheese, one needs the best milk.
Often regarded for its “cheesehead” status and known as “America’s Dairyland,” Wisconsin is ranked second in the U.S. for its dairy production, with more than 7,000 registered dairy farms producing 2.44 billion pounds of milk per month, according to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Nearly 90% of that is used in cheese production, Roelli said.
“When Europeans first came here and settled, they were quick to notice the similarities between the Alpine valleys of their homelands and the rolling hills of Wisconsin,” he said. “They did what they knew best, which was to farm.”
Wisconsin led the dairy industry in the U.S. by 1915 and only was surpassed by California in 1993. But Roelli maintains Wisconsin’s top dairy status.
“There’s a lot of it around, from California to Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio,” he said. “But Wisconsin simply has the best milk.”
Roelli’s great-grandfather might have agreed.
He emigrated from Switzerland to Wisconsin and began making cheese in the early 1920s, with Roelli’s grandfather Walter and father, Dave, following in the tradition.
After the closing of Roelli’s commodity cheddar factory in 1991, Chris Roelli reopened an artisan factory in 2006. Then in 2012, he added a state-of-the-art aging cellar that can store one year’s supply of his makings.
Since then, Roelli and his family continue to oversee the business that includes a retail shop and milk-hauling operation.
Roelli also joined the ranks of Wisconsin’s Master Cheesemakers in 2015, certifying in cheddar. In 2018, he added two additional master certifications in blue- and Alpine-style cheeses.
They are put to good use through his creations of curds, aged cheddars, Monterey Jack, farmhouse Colbys, Cheshire inspirations and, of course, his award-winning Little Mountain, Dunbarton Blue and Red Rock.
“It was a big surprise,” Roelli said of the Red Rock recognition. “But we’re super proud.”