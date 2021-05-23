The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dai’shaun X. Linder-Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on charges of first-degree harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree harassment and interference with official acts.
- Mirsad Masinovic, 49, of 1738 Vizaleea Drive, reported the theft of $927 via fraud at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday.
- Gino’s East, located at 333 E. 10th St., reported the theft of plywood and cedar boards worth about $1,800 that occurred sometime from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
- Avril E. Bledsoe, 41, of 718 Wilson Avenue, reported the theft of $500 that occurred at about 12 p.m. Thursday from her residence.