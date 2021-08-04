Sorry, an error occurred.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A Major League Baseball schedule of events for Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 11-12, indicates that the Field of Dreams movie site will be featured on a national morning news show.
“Good Morning America” will broadcast live between 6 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, from the field, according to a schedule provided today by MLB officials.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play a regular-season game Thursday, Aug. 12, in an 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to movie site.
The game initially was slated to happen last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
