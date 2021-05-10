BELMONT, Wis. — Three people were injured — two seriously — when a vehicle hit a buggy Sunday west of Darlington.
All three people in the buggy were ejected and injured, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
One man immediately was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, while a second was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville before being airlifted to Madison for treatment. The third occupant was treated at the scene and released.
None of their names were released.
The crash occurred at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 81 west of Darlington and south of Belmont. A press release states that a westbound van driven by Matthew J. Westemeier, 39, of Platteville, crashed into the rear of the westbound buggy carrying the three men.
The crash remains under investigation.