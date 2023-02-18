Dubuque Community Schools officials have named a Hempstead High School administrator as the campus’ next principal.
Julia Jorgenson, who currently serves as assistant principal/registrar at Hempstead, will assume her new position July 1, pending approval by the school board in March. She will be the first female principal in the school’s history, a press release states.
Jorgenson will succeed current Principal Lee Kolker, who previously announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year after holding the position for 15 years.
“Julia is a well-respected leader who has built a strong network of relationships with staff and students at Hempstead,” Superintendent Amy Hawkins said in the release. “This, combined with her strong instructional, communication and collaboration skills, make her an ideal fit to lead Hempstead into the future.”
Jorgenson, 43, has been in her current position for eight months. She said she is excited to take on the new role and plans to lead Hempstead with an eye on providing all students with high-quality education.
“I love it here,” Jorgenson said. “I think our goal in education is to help students reach for their dreams, and I look forward to helping our staff do that for all the students who walk into our doors.”
Jorgenson began her teaching career in Dubuque in 2002, starting as a math teacher at Central Alternative High School.
She started teaching math at Dubuque Senior High School in 2007 and served as the mathematics department chair from 2009 to 2014. Starting in 2014, she began splitting her time between teaching and serving as an instructional coach.
Jorgenson said she pursued the assistant principal and principal positions out of a love for working with school staff and helping them improve as educators. As principal, she hopes to continue that work on a wider scale.
“My philosophy is that all students can learn at high levels,” Jorgenson said. “My role will be to help staff figure out how all of our students can work at those high levels.”
Brian Kuhle, the district’s chief human resources officer, said Jorgensen was selected from more than 10 applicants and was interviewed by both school staff and students.
“You just get to see that building of a leader with the experience that she has,” Kuhle said. “She’s a very good relationship builder, and it’s fun to watch her make connections.”
School Board Vice President Lisa Wittman said she is glad the district was able to find a qualified principal candidate among its own ranks.
“We are always happy that we can promote within our district,” she said. “It’s gratifying to know we have someone well-trained in the building that can step into this position.”
