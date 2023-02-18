Julia Jorgenson
Hempstead High School Assistant Principal/Registrar Julia Jorgenson has been named the next principal of Hempstead.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque Community Schools officials have named a Hempstead High School administrator as the campus’ next principal.

Julia Jorgenson, who currently serves as assistant principal/registrar at Hempstead, will assume her new position July 1, pending approval by the school board in March. She will be the first female principal in the school’s history, a press release states.

