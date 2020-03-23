The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Roger A. Bolsinger, 56, of 1050 Rockdale Road, No. 5, was arrested at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Bolsinger assaulted Lori A. Bolsinger, 56, of the same address.
- Tyler J. Huseman, 22, of 1189 Rush St., was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Old Mill Road on charges of assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Huseman assaulted Mark J. Page, 54, of 1834 Old Mill Road, at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Nicholas R. Kennel, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Central Avenue on charges of assault while displaying a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Kennel assaulted Dennis J. Runde, 55, of 1889 Central Ave., No. 1, at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.
- Judith A. Gatena, 75, of 1806 Glendale Court, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle between noon Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday at her residence.