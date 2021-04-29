GRATIOT, Wis. – One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Lafayette County.
Julie A. Geissbuhler, 30, of Darlington, reported minor injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Geissbuhler was traveling west on Wisconsin 11 in the Village of Gratiot at 12:33 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch, struck a rock embankment, overturned, and landed on its wheels in the eastbound lane.
Geissbuhler was cited with failure to keep vehicle under control and failure to wear a seat belt.