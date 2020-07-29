MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Jackson County Fair has been able to reschedule the concert of a country music star after this year’s event was canceled.
Trace Adkins, with special guest Confederate Railroad, will take the stage in Maquoketa on Saturday, July 31, 2021, fair officials announced Tuesday.
Adkins has had 40 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart over more than two decades, including four No. 1 hits: “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” and “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton.
He was set to serve as the Saturday night headliner at this year’s fair, but then it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Tickets purchased for this year’s show can be used for next year’s event.