FENNIMORE, Wis. — Just as the sun begins to shine through the windows, Peggy Miles creeps into the bedrooms of her two youngest children and gently nudges them awake.
She isn’t getting them up for school. It’s summertime.
Instead, she is waking them to get ready to go to work with her.
Unlike most summers, during which Miles’ four children would be off at band, Girl Scout or Boy Scout camp or traveling for school-affiliated trips, her kids are stuck at home or off to work with her at PJ’s Daycare. It’s a reality of summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of those big summer activities that normally happen will not happen this year,” Miles said. “When my older kids are off doing things, now my younger ones need to be with me. It has slowed us down quite a bit. We like to be busy, and it just feels a little lost.”
Miles said her children’s usual summer activities and programs have been canceled, leaving them without much structure.
This summer, Whitney, 8, and Waylon, 11, would have attended the Lancaster Area Cub Scout Day Camp, but instead, only Whitney is attending the virtual day camp that started July 6.
“I feel like they miss people,” Miles said. “They miss their friends, and I think it will help them realize how important those interactions are.”
A change of seasonAs COVID-19 restrictions slowly ease in Iowa, Dubuque Leisure Services has been taking its plans for this season’s programs one step at a time, said department Manager Marie Ware.
“Nothing is typical,” she said. “It is going to be a different summer for everybody because there are so many changes.”
The Dubuque summer parks programs began June 15 and allowed kids to come out for supervised activities with recreation staff. The youngsters also can receive free breakfast, lunch and dinner as part of a program that the city partners with Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque to offer.
Tony Elskamp, the Dubuque recreation program supervisor, said that due to the pandemic, the city has cut the normal youth summer enrichment programs from 163 to 16.
“(Usually) we have a lot of yard games: Bean bags, ring toss tic-tac-toe, chess,” he said. “We did a lot of group arts and crafts, but basically 100% of what we used to do in the trailer we will not be doing this summer.”
The Rec-n-Roll Enrichment Program began June 30 at parks in Dubuque. This year, rather than offering games and the invisible playground usually stored in the city’s 16-foot Rec-n-Roll trailer, it is loaded up with arts and craft supplies that first are sanitized and then placed into individual packages and containers.
“We have to take traditional programming, which recreation really is a social activity, but now everything is going to be individualized, and everything is going to be sanitized ahead of time and after,” Elskamp said.
Susan Stoppelmoor, who leads many of the city’s summer enrichment programs, said she is restructuring some of the most popular programs — shortening and changing them so kids can work individually rather than in groups.
”It’s hours of restructuring, so if we have a dinosaur program where we learn about dinosaurs, make volcanoes and do dinosaur digs, we are actually taking that three-hour program and turning it into an hour of a personal dig,” she said.
Adapting in a time of unknownIn March, Galena (Ill.) Art & Recreation Center quickly applied for an emergency license to begin taking school-aged kids as part of a day care program after schools shuttered in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
At first, ARC was able to accept 50 children ages 3 to 12 into the day care program, in addition to the infants who were already part of the day care. Now, ARC is up to 75 daily, said Child Care Director Brenda Jakel.
“Everyone has masks on in the building unless they are eating or snacking,” she said. “No parents, no visitors or guests. Usually, we have guest readers or other programs, but we are currently locked down.”
Jakel said one of the biggest challenges this summer has been filling the time when the kids typically would visit the pool, which is closed this year.
But organizers have gotten creative.
”This year, we did a slip-and-slide, squirt guns, and one of our board members used PVC pipe to make a water apparatus,” Jakel said.
Every classroom is limited to 10 children, who are required to social distance and no longer share crayons or markers. Sometimes when Jakel enters the room, she has the kids stick their arms out and twist side to side. If they can touch a classmate, they are too close.
“Right now, I think the kids are still enjoying themselves,” she said. “There are still art activities. Right now, I think we are making the best of a bad situation.”
When schools closed, Jen Trebian needed to scramble to get her daughter Emma, 6, into the ARC day care program before it filled up. Her youngest, Eva, 1, is already part of the facility’s infant program.
“I am a nursing home administrator, so they were able to take her early, so that was great,” she said.
Without ARC, Trebian would have needed to sweet-talk her 13-year-old niece into watching Emma, she said with a laugh.
“I am very fortunate that ARC is operating because my husband travels,” she said. “He is gone for two weeks at a time. If I didn’t have them, I would be very stressed.”
Fighting to find structureTo fill his days and to give him a sense of normalcy and interaction with the outside world, Noah Richardson, 11, has been helping his grandfather who is a driver for the Amish in Platteville, Wis.
Last summer, he attended the Lancaster Area Cub Scout Day Camp, and this summer he would have been part of the camp’s staff.
But that’s no longer happening, and he is too old for the virtual program, said his mom, Tina Richardson.
“You feel bad for them because you don’t know what to tell them,” she said. “He has a lot of social anxiety, so come fall, it will be difficult for him. I think the separation is going to be really hard for him (to leave) his comfort zone and (go) to a new setting.”
Nichole Wiest said she has been involved in the Lancaster Area Cub Scout Day Camp for 15 years and has never seen the camp cancel its summer programs until this year.
“I think our biggest struggle has been not knowing on a day-to-day basis what the requirements would be,” she said. “All of the rules were changing so quickly and what are the rules and what rules there are to follow.”
Making the most of the summerThis year, Dubuque PONY League’s baseball season will be less than two months long, said Chris Sabers, the league’s board president.
“The league did see a significant decrease in enrollment this year, which unfortunately meant a decrease in registration fees while still having certain fixed costs,” he said. “Another struggle is the loss of concession sales revenue, which was used to help offset league costs to families to keep fees as low as possible.”
Sabers said kids have not been required to wear masks while playing, but they cannot use the dugouts and cannot have sunflower seeds, and concession stands are not open this season.
”Our league implemented precautions and monitors the situation in the surrounding community, but there’s a possibility that a player or family member may contract the virus,” he said. “Dubuque PONY doesn’t wish for any in our community to become ill, but the reality is that there’s always the chance.”
For children 3 and older at Galena Arts & Recreation Center, wearing masks is a must, said Dave Decker, the facility’s executive director.
“One of the things I am very pleased with that we were very nervous about are the masks, but these kids have been troopers,” he said.”They have been so positive.”
If it wasn’t for ARC’s move last year, the COVID-19 emergency day care program would not have been possible. Its new location provided the space necessary to spread kids out and for parents to drop them off safely, Decker said.
“When we meet the kids in the morning, we comment that we could not have done this if we were in a different building because of the space,” he said.
Creating a new normalWith some summer youth programs underway, Elskamp and other recreation employees are constantly adapting and changing their programs to make sure they are safe but still fun for kids. They just want to offer something.
“I am excited we can finally start doing some things,” he said. “Literally, we have been planning this for three months, and it has changed eight times at least.”
Instead of handshakes when players finish games this summer, John Edge, the president of Lancaster Youth Baseball and Softball Association, said one team lines up on third base and another on first. They yell “Good game!” to each other from across the diamond.
“We are asking that the coaches wear face masks when they are in contact with the kids,” he said. “There are no high-fives or pats on the back.”
This season, he said, kids sit in the bleachers and spread out when they are not playing. Parents are asked to bring their own lawn chairs to sit on. Although making this season possible hasn’t come without its challenges, it’s better than nothing, Edge said.
“As a parent, I hate to see my kids sitting at home,” he said. “I want to try to get as much normalcy as possible. The kids do not understand why they cannot go out and see their friends. We are trying our best to make it safe and give our kids more normalcy.”