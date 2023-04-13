DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After hearing arguments from both sides of the issue, the Dyersville City Council was split in its decision to rezone a lot located on the bank of the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and just across the street from Dyersville’s popular Legacy Square Park.
The property at 214 First Street SW is owned by John Rankins, who expressed frustration with the city during a public hearing on the rezoning proposal.
Rankins said he intends to put a retail business in the existing building that previously had been a veterinary clinic, zoned A-1 agriculture. He requested a zoning change to C-1 commercial. Rankins said he recognizes he should have researched the property’s zoning designation previously but has so far been dissatisfied with the city’s response when trying to find a remedy.
“I just don’t know why I can’t do something with my own property,” he told the council.
The Planning and Zoning Commission said the rezoning to C-1 would require certain conditions — namely that it could only be used for offices and could not have a drive-through, which would not allow Rankins to utilize the building for retail.
If it remains A-1, his limited options include introducing another vet clinic.
This is the second time the commission has given this recommendation — Rankins has previously gone through the same process with the same result, which drove him to eventually withdraw his rezoning application in January to start the process over.
City Administrator Mick Michel, who is charged with enforcing the city’s zoning ordinances, said the commission saw the C-1 conditional as a compromise, given that the comprehensive plan sees the property as future green space while the downtown plan shows the building remaining intact.
“I don’t see that as an issue — I really don’t,” Michel said of the recommendation of office space. “Retail would be a little bit of an issue because of the amount of space and the amount of off-street parking that is available to it.”
Michel said to generate off-street parking would be cumbersome because the property is located within the floodplain.
Michel also noted that both the comprehensive and downtown plan went through an extensive public input process and were vetted by third-party consultants.
While the city’s future ambitions show it as greenspace, Rankins said he has no intention of tearing it down — if that’s going to happen, the city needs to purchase it.
“If the city really wants it, buy it — I’m willing to sell it,” Rankins said.
Rankins also noted that just across the street, Legacy Square Park is able to host hundreds of visitors, as well as vendors, during downtown market events without parking issues.
Amanda Rankins, who also spoke during the public hearing, questioned why the city wants more office space when there are already empty office buildings in town.
She also noted an office building wouldn’t do much to attract tourists to the area, which has become more and more essential to Dyersville’s economy, and that plenty of retail stores exist on Main Street where there is arguably less parking.
John Rankins said he felt his property was being singled out, as the council has worked with and supported other business ventures.
After a 30-minute discussion, Council Member Mike English made a motion to proceed with the conditional C-1 proposal, which was seconded by Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva.
Council Member Jim Gibbs voted in favor, while Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling and Council Member Tom Westhoff voted against.
The ordinance will receive another reading at a future meeting.
