The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Adam F. Burris, 38, of 347 W. 17th St., was arrested at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Sara L. Kamp, 33, of 791 Glen Oak St., was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Kamp assaulted Ashley M. Esche, 32, of the same address.
- Yau Vang, 29, of Milwaukee, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Caleb D. Munger, 23, of 1615
1/2
- S. Grandview Ave., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of clothing and items worth $5,508 between Feb. 20 and Wednesday from 1400 Central Ave., No. 1.
- Allyson C. Wilder, 30, of 1130 Main St., Apt. B, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $10,000 between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:45 a.m. Wednesday from outside her residence.