With a new fiscal agent and fundraising events on the horizon, the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee is making progress in its goal to honor a victim of racial violence in Dubuque.
On Sept. 6, 1840, a White mob accused Nathaniel Morgan, a Black man, of theft, whipping and killing him. The theft was never proven. Morgan’s killers were acquitted of all charges.
“We’re not turning a blind eye to an injustice of the past, but learning from it,” said committee co-chair Brian Hallstoos.
Morgan and his wife, Charlotte, were among the first settlers in Dubuque in the 1830s. Charlotte was a charter member of Dubuque’s first church, built in Washington Square in 1834 thanks to contributions from an interracial group of donors including Nathaniel Morgan.
“I don’t think there are many people in Dubuque who know about what happened in 1840,” said committee co-chair and local civil rights activist Ernestine Moss. “... Nathaniel Morgan was a free man and one of the first non-White people who came to establish our city and our state. He was one of the individuals trying to find his way and make a living for his family.”
The Dubuque County Historical Society/National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has agreed to serve as fiscal agent for the memorial effort, allowing the committee to raise funds without having to set up its own nonprofit organization.
“We were really happy to become involved in the effort,” said museum Director of Marketing and Communications Wendy Scardino. “Obviously, the story of Nathaniel Morgan is a part of the history of the area and an important part of the history of the area.”
The committee has been in communication with artist Jordan Weber. It hopes to raise $5,000 quickly so Weber can visit Dubuque this spring to meet with members of the community and begin work on design renderings for the memorial.
The group is planning to hold a fundraising event and auction on Feb. 19 at University of Dubuque. The group also intends to present at a Dubuque NAACP event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3qBDhMZ.
The committee hopes that a memorial will promote awareness of racial violence and contribute to ongoing discussions of history and current events.
“We want it to be used, and we want it to be a hub for educational experiences,” Hallstoos said. “There will be intentionality about getting people to the monument for discussion.”
He said more recent conversations about racial violence also serve as an inspiration for the committee’s effort.
“We’ve all seen what’s happened with Treyvon Martin and George Floyd,” Hallstoos said. “We want to create an environment where that type of racial violence does not take place.”
Acknowledging the past, as well as the present, is important for that goal, said Hallstoos and Moss.
“Racism has existed in our community,” Moss said. “Systematic racism has existed. It’s been a central struggle that’s going on. This is just another way that we can try to bring about justice and equality for all people.”