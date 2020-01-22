LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members this week approved a development agreement for the creation of a 54-room hotel, providing the land at virtually no cost and reimbursing the group for eligible expenses.
Sleep Inn & Suites will cater to travelers seeking midscale to upper-midscale accommodations — an untapped market segment in Lancaster, according to Kyle Vesperman, who operates Vesperman Farms and is one of the 10 to 20 investors financing the initiative. The project’s estimated cost is more than $5 million.
“We do quite a few weddings, and there aren’t rooms necessarily in Lancaster for some of the events we are doing, so we ship a lot of them to Platteville, which is 20 minutes away,” he said. “I’m just one of the many businesses that would benefit from having more people staying in our town.”
The hotel, to be located at 1550 S. Madison St. along U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35/81, will include an indoor pool, meeting space, business and fitness centers and an outdoor entertainment area. It is estimated to employ about 20 full- and part-time employees once completed.
While there are two economy-rated motels in Lancaster, a hotel feasibility study released in 2019 indicated that no mid-scale or higher-rated hotels or motels exist within a 14-mile radius of the city.
Common Council members unanimously approved the development agreement Monday, outlining the terms under which the city will transfer a property to the developers for $1 and provide up to $943,250 and interest using funds generated by a new tax-increment-finance district.
Tax revenue generated from property improvements within the district will finance the developers’ costs, including site grading and paving, utility extensions and stormwater retention implements.
“Getting a new hotel built in a small community is a lot different from getting it built in Madison, Dubuque (or) Milwaukee,” said City Administrator David Carlson. “We believe there is sufficient demand, but this is all being done by local investors … who are putting up a significant amount of cash out of their own pocket to make this work.”
Payments from the TIF district are scheduled to occur over a 20-year period, but it could be paid off within 13 years depending on the assessed valuation of the property following construction and construction costs.
In the event insufficient revenue is generated in the TIF district, the city and its taxpayers are not liable.
“We are not guaranteeing payment except for revenue generated by the property taxes from the new hotel,” Carlson said. “Nobody’s property taxes are going to go up or will be used to pay for this project.”
Work is expected to start in April and be complete in time for a March 2021 opening.
The city will need approval from a joint review board to authorize the creation of the TIF district. Carlson expects to present the proposal next month.
Common Council President Shayne LaBudda emphasized the importance of improving the aesthetics of the southern entrance to the city where the hotel will be located.
“I think it really would be unfortunate if we end up with this really nice asset to the community … and it’s sullied by the surroundings,” he said.