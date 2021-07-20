Authorities said a man driving a stolen rental car led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Dubuque County on Sunday night that ended with the vehicle running out of gas on U.S. 20.
Donchavell M. Crawford, 26, of 2313 White St., was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of eluding, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Dubuque police pulled over a vehicle without its lights on driven by Crawford at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the area of Locust Street and Loras Boulevard.
Crawford told officers that he did not have a driver’s license or any other identification other than a letter addressed to “Donchavel Crawford” with a Chicago address.
Crawford told police that the vehicle was registered to his “aunt Vivian” but was unable to provide officers with her full name.
Crawford drove away when an officer asked him to step out of the vehicle.
Documents state that the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department spotted the vehicle in the area of Southwest Arterial and English Mill Road.
A deputy “had the vehicle at gunpoint in the area of English Mill when it took off again,” according to documents.
Marked patrol vehicles from the sheriff’s department and Dubuque, Asbury and Peosta police departments joined the pursuit at about 11:55 p.m., as did an Iowa State Patrol trooper.
Crawford’s vehicle reached a speed of 120 mph in a 65 mph zone during the pursuit.
The pursuit ended a short time later when the vehicle ran out of gas on U.S. 20 near Dyersville.
The Iowa State Patrol contacted the vehicle’s registered owner, who advised that the vehicle had been stolen from a rental car parking lot in Denver.