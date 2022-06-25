May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Darryl Green Jr., 28; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 9, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and five years of probation.
- Nathan J. Croschere, 28; eluding and operate vehicle without owner’s consent; Feb. 4; three-year prison sentence and $1,285 fine.
- Nathan J. Croschere, 28; assault; Oct. 26, 2020; 365-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Patrick D. Henry, 22; sex offender registration violation; April 24; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Madeline K. Muenster, 19; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 9; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Randi J. Pinto, 18; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 21; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Nicholas F. Schultz, 41; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 14; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Cody R. Stuter, 36; third-degree burglary; Sept. 18, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Brady J. Vigen, 27; third-degree burglary and domestic assault; Nov. 17, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 fine, $315 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Cody G. Yarolem, 36; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Feb. 23; 15-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Anthony J. Avila, 35; second-degree harassment; March 5; seven-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Stephanie A. Brown, 22; domestic assault; Dec. 12; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Keila M. Butler, 31; third-degree theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 16; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $1,285 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Cornell Carter, 62; child endangerment; June 5, 2020; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Frederick D. Cervantes III, 33; possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 4; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Brock A. Cole, 33; second-degree theft; April 4; five-year prison sentence and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Brock A. Cole, 33; possession of a controlled substance; April 20; two-year prison sentence.
- Keith J. Collins, 34; domestic assault-second offense; March 13; two-year suspended jail sentence, two jail days, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Jacob T. Ginter, 30; assault; Jan. 24; $105 fine.
- Joshua P. Hay, 44; assault on persons in certain occupations; Feb. 22; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tywann L. Herron, 23; third-degree burglary; April 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Marsalis T. Jones, 34; domestic assault-second offense and first-degree harassment; March 27, 2021; three-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $430 fine, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Shinta S. Jones, 38; four counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 5; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Joseph R. Kane, 32; domestic assault; Jan. 10; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Joseph R. Kane, 32; domestic assault; July 7; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Allison G. Kimball, 27; eluding involving injury, drugs or participating in a felony; Feb. 26; five-year prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Kevin M. Knepper, 37; assault; March 19; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Troy A. Laufenberg, 29; eluding involving injury, drugs or participating a felony, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief-fourth degree; March 21; six-year suspended prison sentence, 45-day jail sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation and $1,455 fine.
- Anthony D. Miller, 37; third-degree theft; Jan. 29, 2020; 360-day suspended jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Sienna L. Miller, 21; first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 18; deferred judgment, 180-day jail sentence, five years of probation, civil penalty, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- David J. Muntz Jr., 38; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; April 24; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Michael J. Ockerman, 32; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 17; 30-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Isaac J. Parker, 19; second-degree theft and operating vehicle without owner’s consent; Oct. 9 and 20; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Isaac J. Parker, 19; assault on persons in certain occupations; June 19, 2021; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.