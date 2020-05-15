EPWORTH, Iowa — Sara Quinn was just weeks away from her due date when she realized something was wrong.
In December 2016, Sara was about 37 weeks pregnant with her son, Thomas John. She noticed one morning that she wasn’t feeling much movement from him.
Sara went to the emergency room, and she and her husband, Pat, received devastating news. There was no heartbeat.
“We just leaned on each other and our family and friends for support,” Sara said.
Since then, Sara and Pat also have found support from people they met through March of Dimes, a national nonprofit that supports the health of mothers and babies.
The Quinns, of Epworth, are serving as local ambassadors for the organization this year as supporters raise funds for March for Babies.
The fundraiser is being held today as a national, virtual event. A local walk scheduled for last month was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone has a ‘Why I walk,’” Pat said. “Everyone has a ‘Why I’m here,’ and it’s comforting. It’s just nice to know there are other people out there that have gone down roads similar to you.”
After the Quinns lost Thomas John, they were surprised by the number of people who reached out to share their own, similar stories.
“It’s sad,” Pat said. “It was comforting for them to come to talk to us, but we wondered, ‘Who talked to them? Why don’t people talk about this?’”
The Quinns connected with March of Dimes in 2017. They formed a March for Babies team and have been walking and fundraising ever since.
Doing so, they said, helps them keep the memory of their son alive and allows them to support other mothers and their children.
“We believe 100% in the mission of their group and how they firmly believe in helping moms and babies across the country,” Sara said.
Wes Hartig and his wife are co-chairing the Dubuque chapter’s March for Babies effort this year. He said many people who support March of Dimes have personal connections to its work, such as experiencing premature birth or pregnancy concerns.
“I think that when you go through or witness a lot of the ups and downs and the emotional roller coaster of these events, it becomes pretty close to your heart,” he said.
In October 2017, Sara found out she was pregnant again. Having recently lost a child, the experience of being pregnant was nerve-wracking, she said.
“We just continued to pray, have faith that this wouldn’t happen to us again,” she said.
As Sara approached 37 weeks of pregnancy, she again noticed that her son wasn’t as active as she wanted him to be. Medical professionals decided to induce labor because of her history, and she successfully gave birth to a son, Joshua.
“It was just so relieving once we got to hold Joshua for the first time,” she said. “It gave us a purpose, and we know that his big brother was watching down on him and us and guiding us every day.”
Joshua was sent to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City for further testing and spent eight days in the neonatal intensive care unit. In the end, though, he went home a healthy baby.
“He’s a big boy. He’s a lot of fun,” Pat said.
The Quinns also recently welcomed another addition to their family: their son Collin, who is 3 months old.
“He’s growing like a weed,” Pat said.
The family now raises funds for March of Dimes in memory of Thomas John and in honor of their two boys.
“Every mom and baby deserves the best possible start,” Sara said.