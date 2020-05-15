March for Babies Step Up!

A national, virtual March for Babies Step Up! recognition event will be held at 1 p.m. today on the March of Dimes' Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Organizers also encourage participants to walk with their families and to post on social media about the importance of March of Dimes' mission, said Kaley Rigdon, a development manager for the organization.

Local March of Dimes supporters will continue raising funds through Aug. 15. Donations can be made at marchforbabies.org.