Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering an educational series intended for parents and caregivers or young children.
The purpose of “ACT Raising Safe Kids” is to teach “positive parenting skills to parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 8,” according to a press release.
Lessons include strategies for dealing with children’'s difficult behaviors, anger control and conflict resolution.
A virtual informational session on the series will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Visit bit.ly/act17233 or contact Malisa Rader at mrader@iastate.edu or 515-708-0622 for more information or to register.