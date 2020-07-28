WORTHINGTON, Iowa — A Worthington nonprofit that offers therapeutic horseback riding will hold its annual fundraiser remotely this year.
Inspiration Stables is inviting people to participate in its second Power of the Herd Ride-A-Thon from Friday, July 31, through Aug. 29.
Officials encourage participants to sign up to complete their own rides, to share information about the nonprofit on social media and to ask for donations for completed rides.
The organization also will offer weekly contests and will sell 150 raffle tickets at $50 each, according to a press release. Prizes include a custom-built picnic table with a wing party, and a horse birthday party.
Those interested in registering for the event, making a pledge or purchasing a raffle ticket can visit inspirationstables.org/Ride-A-Thon or send an email to rideathon@inspirationstables.org.