Applications now are being accepted for the Dubuque Citizen’s Police Academy.
The program connects citizens with police officers, helping them learn more about the investigative process and the criminal justice system. Ten sessions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. each Thursday beginning Feb. 13.
Attendees will participate in a four-hour ride-along with an officer. There also will be presentations on arrest procedures, use of force, officer safety and prevention programs, according to a press release.
Participants must live in the city of Dubuque, must be 18 years old or older and must not have felony convictions or a significant arrest history. Class size is limited. Applications can be submitted to CityofDubuque.org/CPA by Jan. 24.