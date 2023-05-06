Jake and Dani Ludovissy and their children, Cam (from left), 4; Colten, 2; and Carsen, 11, participate during the Dubuque Area Heart Walk at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Cam served as this year's survivor ambassador.
Playing happily at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens today, 4-year-old Cam Ludovissy seemed blissfully unaware of why he was surrounded by hundreds of people.
They all were gathered this morning to support survivors such as Cam, who was diagnosed with a major heart defect that required open heart surgery when he was just 21 days old.
Cam now is healthy and happy, and he served as this year's survivor ambassador for the 2023 Dubuque Area Heart Walk.
"This is something that affects everyone, the young and the elderly," said Dani Ludovissy, Cam's mother. "It does not discriminate."
For nearly 30 years, the American Heart Association has held the Dubuque Area Heart Walk as part of its efforts to raise money to help fund research toward improving heart health.
The event also serves as a way to celebrate heart disease and stroke survivors, with adult survivors at the walk identified by the red caps they wore, while youth survivors wore red capes.
"Dubuque has really embraced the heart walk," said Cathy Brandt, development director for the American Heart Association in eastern Iowa. "It's something that touches the lives of so many people."
As of this morning, the event already had raised $235,000, setting a new record for the event from last year's record-breaking total of $227,000.
Brandt estimated that 1,000 to 1,500 people attended this year's heart walk, and she attributed its success to the organizers, many of whom have been impacted by heart disease.
Glenn Hasken, chief operating officer of Molo Cos. and chair of this year's heart walk, lost both of his parents to heart disease and said that those who participated in the event were leading the way in supporting heart health.
"The funds raised here are the most powerful tools in the fight against heart disease and stroke," Hasken said. "The least we can do is help out others and to spend time with the ones we love."
KWWL news anchor Ron Steele, who had a quadruple bypass open heart surgery six years ago, said he was grateful to see the Dubuque community show so much support for the event.
"For me, every day is a new day and an extension of my, you know, previous life," Steele told the crowd before the walk began. "It's great to be here with you, and I really look forward to this event every year."
