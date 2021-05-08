A Loras College clinical trial examining connections between exercise and quality of life for cancer patients will soon start serving patients in its new home.
School leaders, alumni and members of the health care community gathered on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new, dedicated facility for the Cancer Research in Exercise Science Laboratory. Students and staff on the project also are preparing to start seeing patients as early as next week after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARES Lab Director Keith Thraen-Borowski said the new space will allow him and his students to work with additional people and look at more research outcomes.
“Generally speaking, it really is just a growth of capacity, not just patients but in our research agenda,” Thraen-Borowski said. “We’re going to be able to get more done here.”
On Friday, exercise machines were lined up around the perimeter of a large, open room in Keane Hall. The new, 2,550-square-foot CARES Lab also includes office space, a laboratory consultation room and student work space.
“It looks amazing,” Thraen-Borowski said. “I’ve been seeing it every step of the way, thankfully.”
Thraen-Borowski’s research is focused on examining whether evidenced-based exercise programming can improve the quality of life and prognosis for cancer patients. While there is evidence to suggest that is the case, the research comes almost entirely from major comprehensive cancer centers and academic institutions, he said.
“I always say, so it’s great that it looks like exercise can help this population, but if 90% of individuals who are seeking care for the first time for their cancer are going to their own community-based hospitals and not to one of those comprehensive cancer centers … what does that tell us?” Thraen-Borowski said.
The CARES Lab seeks to build on existing research, examine how those exercise programs can be implemented at a community-based location and look at how to get patients referred into them. Undergraduate students in the lab also gain research experience that they might not otherwise have at a smaller institution.
The exercise programming at the CARES Lab is free to patients. While Thraen-Borowski has partnered with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Medical Associates Clinic for his clinical trial, the program is open to any local resident with cancer who meets criteria to participate.
Kelly Dix, who manages the oncology department at Medical Associates, attended Friday’s grand opening. She said the CARES Lab allows health professionals to offer patients an opportunity they wouldn’t normally get locally.
“It’s just that one extra piece of the cancer puzzle, just to keep on the cutting edge of being able to provide the best oncology care,” Dix said.
The new CARES Lab facility was funded with a $330,000 grant, which is also helping pay for the lab’s work. While renovations to the space wrapped up last year, Thraen-Borowski was forced to halt in-person exercise interventions in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, he worked to modify the space so patients can visit safely. Windows can be opened to allow for ventilation, and the lab has a dedicated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system with hospital-grade filters.
Exercise equipment has been distanced and capacity limited, though even with those restrictions, the lab will still be able to see more people than it did previously. Before the opening of the new space, CARES Lab staff members used a mix of offices and the school fitness center for their work.
“Now, we can basically run it similar to how you would a clinic, and we could have it staffed most all day long,” Thraen-Borowski said.
Marissa Schroeder, a new Loras graduate, said working in the CARES Lab played a key role in her decision to continue her schooling to study oncology physical therapy. She is headed to Boston University to work on a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
“I 100% would not be on this path without this lab,” Schroeder said.
She said the new space will allow workers in the CARES Lab to focus more on patients.
“It’s amazing,” Schroeder said. “It’s been a long time coming ... and I can’t wait for patients to actually be able to use this equipment.”