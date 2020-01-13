A Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder recently pleaded not guilty.
Earnest J. Hunt Jr., 18, of 30 E. 15th St., entered the written plea in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Hunt was arrested Dec. 25 on drug charges while police were investigating the shooting. Police on Dec. 28 announced additional charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of carrying weapons.
If convicted on all charges, Hunt could face up to 49 years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to 515 Almond St. at about 6:25 p.m. Dec. 24 to investigate a report of gunfire. The residence had been shot at least four times by Hunt, court documents state.
No one was injured, but the building was occupied by a mother and her two children at the time of the shooting, police said.
Hunt also was charged for nearly striking an officer with his vehicle on Dec. 21 and possessing cocaine. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.