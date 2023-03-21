MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Flooding from a burst pipe in the ceiling above the school library will keep a Maquoketa elementary school closed at least through Wednesday, a school official said.

Maquoketa Community School District Superintendent Tara Notz said Monday that Cardinal Elementary would open Thursday at the earliest, depending on how long it would take to clean and remove the remaining moisture from the building. The school serves about 270 students between preschool and second grade.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

