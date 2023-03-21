MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Flooding from a burst pipe in the ceiling above the school library will keep a Maquoketa elementary school closed at least through Wednesday, a school official said.
Maquoketa Community School District Superintendent Tara Notz said Monday that Cardinal Elementary would open Thursday at the earliest, depending on how long it would take to clean and remove the remaining moisture from the building. The school serves about 270 students between preschool and second grade.
Notz said she would update parents this evening or Wednesday morning on whether school would reopen Thursday. Cardinal Elementary was originally slated to reopen Wednesday.
The pipe burst after freezing sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning, when temperatures dropped into the single digits. Staff members discovered the leak Saturday morning, Notz said.
“We’re not sure of the exact amount of time, but there was quite a bit of water coming in for four or five hours,” Notz said.
Projects manager Sam Benda, of Servpro, a Dubuque water damage mitigation company which was called in to address the accident, estimated the pipe burst at around 6 a.m. Saturday.
The school’s open-concept design, with the library at the center of the building and few doors between the library and surrounding hallways, allowed the water to spread through the library and into two classrooms.
Benda said the responding crew found standing water covering about 3,500 to 4,000 square feet of floor when they arrived in the early afternoon, most of which was in the library. Some books and teaching materials were badly damaged.
Water also seeped into a room hosting the school’s technology closet, but Notz said the school’s servers did not appear to be subject to water damage before technology staff arrived Saturday to move the equipment.
The library’s placement is also part of the reason for the delay in reopening, since students and teachers pass through the library to navigate the building’s “hub and spoke” layout.
“It’s not like we can just shut off the library and navigate around it,” Notz said.
Two water extraction vehicles — Benda compared them to “a giant Shop-Vac” — pumped water out of the library before the Servpro crew brought in dehumidifiers to remove remaining moisture from the carpet and drywall.
Lasting damage to the building is apparently minimal; Benda said he was “pleasantly surprised” at how well the dehumidifiers had worked and did not anticipate the need for any demolition work.
“It’s been an ideal project just in how it progressed,” Benda said.
Benda said the company planned a carpet cleaning Wednesday before pulling its equipment out of the building. He estimated Servpro’s services would cost the school district between $20,000 and $50,000.
Notz said staff were compiling a list of damages caused by the leak and waiting to hear from the school’s insurance company on how much of the cost it would cover.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
