A pair of Dubuque City Council candidates will square off next month for the mayoral seat, while another incumbent will face a challenger in his re-election bid.
Council Members Brad Cavanagh (2,227 votes) and David Resnick (1,522) were easily the top two vote-getters in the mayoral contest in Tuesday’s primary election and, thus, advanced to the Nov. 2 election. They seek to succeed longtime Mayor Roy Buol, who did not run for re-election.
In the at-large council race, incumbent Ric Jones (2,187) and challenger Michaela Freiburger (1,035) easily outdistanced the two other candidates to advance to the November election.
More than 4,300 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s election for a voter turnout rate of 10.5%.
Two other Dubuque municipal races also will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Susan Farber is running unopposed for re-election for her Ward 1 seat, while incumbent Danny Sprank will face challenger Rickey Carner II in a Ward 3 race.
MAYORAL RACE
The next mayor of Dubuque already has a seat on the City Council.
Cavanagh, who was first elected to council in 2019, garnered the most votes in the race with 2,227.
He attributed his success to his efforts to personally reach out and speak with residents about his campaign. He plans to continue that approach.
“I think it’s important to have a mayor that will get out there and speak with people,” he said. “At the same time, I’m trying to offer a vision not just for the next four years but also thinking ahead to the next 20 years to get people excited.”
Resnick, who has served on council since 2007, came in second with 1,522 votes. He said he intends to build more support by speaking to residents about his platform, which promotes fiscal responsibility and investment in the economy.
“We’re going to get to talk more about our vision for Dubuque over the next month,” he said. “I think we have two different visions for the city, and it will be great to get the chance to finally talk about that.”
Three challengers in the race came up well short Tuesday.
April White received the third-most votes with 437. She said she was both disappointed with the result and the low voter turnout, but she intends to continue to run for mayor as a write-in candidate.
“I’m not done yet,” she said.
Nino Erba garnered 73 votes. While he remarked that the results of the primary election were disappointing, he now intends to focus his efforts on supporting Freiburger in her race.
John Miller, who ran for mayor in 2017 and has run for president in every election since 1988, received 56 votes. He described his campaign for mayor as a warmup to his plans to again run for president in 2024.
AT-LARGE COUNCIL RACE
An incumbent council member and a challenger with a background in food policy and green-energy advocacy emerged as the top two vote-earners in the at-large race.
Council Member Jones and Dubuque County Energy District Coordinator Freiburger earned 2,187 and 1,035 votes, respectively. Tim Flynn, a volunteer master gardener, earned 688 votes, while business owner Louis Mihalakis got 304.
Jones has served on the City Council since 2006.
“I am very grateful for the votes I received,” he said Tuesday night. “I think it shows the citizens appreciate the work I have done so far, and hopefully, I will have similar success in November.”
Jones emphasized that city leaders need to address poverty, calling it the “root cause” of many issues in Dubuque. He also vowed to prioritize efforts to address staffing shortages in the police and fire departments, saying that a low headcount and extensive overtime are “wearing out and stressing out” emergency responders.
Freiburger finished more than 1,000 votes behind Jones. However, she said increasing voter turnout can lead to a different outcome next month.
“The community showed us today there is a want to move us forward,” she said. “There are so many voices that haven’t been heard from yet, and I’m going to work really hard to earn their support.”
In addition to her work for the energy district, Freiburger chairs the Dubuque County Food Policy Council and is a consultant for Northeast Iowa Small Business Development Center.
This year’s council bid marked Flynn’s first time running for political office.
Despite finishing outside of the top two, he expressed gratitude for his supporters and emphasized that he will run again for City Council.
“People in this city need a good representative, and I feel they are not going to have one now,” he said. “They need someone who will take their voices and concerns and ideas to the council. That is what I want to do.”
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday afternoon, Mihalakis delivered a profanity-laced tirade in which he emphasized that the TH “better not call back” after the election results were in.