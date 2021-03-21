Bodine Electric Co. announced the promotion of Matt Dougherty to manufacturing engineer.
• F&M Bank announced the following promotions:
Benjamin C. Engelken has been promoted to vice president, compliance and BSA officer.
Kris Wetrich has been promoted to vice president.
Michaela Ronnebaum has been promoted to assistant vice president, operations officer.
Whitney Rave has been promoted to assistant cashier.
Drew Johnson has been promoted to informational technology specialist.
Carolyn Klein has been promoted to personal banker.