DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville resident Gracelynn McCarthy has closed out a 10-year run of state and national pedal tractor pulls.
Starting with her first tractor pull at the age of 3 in Webster City at the Hamilton County Fair in 2012, she competed in state championships every year except 2020-21 when they were canceled. With five first-place awards and two second-place honors, she made it to the national championships every year — and won national championships for her class at ages 4 and 5 and second place at ages 6 and 11.
Gracelynn said she was drawn to compete in the tractor pulls since she first saw them.
“When I was little, we were at a fair, and I told my parents I really wanted to try it,” she recalled. “Once I tried it, I started really liking it and wanted to do it a lot more.”
In her first competition, Gracelynn entered the 4-year old category since there was no 3-year-old class and beat everyone. Since then, Gracelynn has competed across multiple fairs, including the Dubuque County Fair and Elkader Sweet Corn Days.
For several years, she and her family attended more than 20 pulls each year at various events around Iowa as part of her training to get to state.
“I like pulling weights, challenging myself and finding new challenges to make myself better,” said Gracelynn. “Keep going and not stopping. At first, it’s really hard. You have to keep pushing, going super fast, and once it gets a lot harder, you have to try not to stop.”
Gracelynn’s father, Adam McCarthy, said he is proud of his daughter’s career at the tractor pulls and the constant work she put in to train for them.
“It’s a different thing, an Iowa thing, and I think it’s really cool we brought that back to Dyersville,” he said. “Back in the day, these tractors were made here.
“Once, she and this other girl pulled seven times in a row at Elkader, and it was over 100 degrees outside. That takes some guts, and they were pulling 250 pounds. This year at nationals, she pulled 390 pounds, which is crazy. There were so many at nationals this year, so the competition was fierce.”
In her final nationals this year, Gracelynn competed against 26 girls from 18 states at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D., finishing in seventh place. On Oct. 22, she turned 13 and aged out.
“It’s a little upsetting because I really want to keep doing it,” she said. “It’s really fun and there’s a lot of great people. It was my favorite hobby.”
Gracelynn said she plans to focus her drive for tractor pulling on middle school volleyball and softball, which she also has played over the years.
She also hopes to be involved in adult pulling competitions, although they have no state or national competitions. Gracelynn said she encourages other kids to try tractor pulling and foster a spirit of perseverance.
