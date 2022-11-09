11042022-pedalpull.jpg
Dyersville, Iowa, resident Gracelynn McCarthy prepares for the 2022 nationals at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

 Adam McCarthy

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville resident Gracelynn McCarthy has closed out a 10-year run of state and national pedal tractor pulls.

Starting with her first tractor pull at the age of 3 in Webster City at the Hamilton County Fair in 2012, she competed in state championships every year except 2020-21 when they were canceled. With five first-place awards and two second-place honors, she made it to the national championships every year — and won national championships for her class at ages 4 and 5 and second place at ages 6 and 11.

