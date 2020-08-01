The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Tamra R. Weeks, 32, of 2230 1/2
- Francis St., was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Friday at 1038 Wilson Ave. on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, domestic assault with injury and two counts first-degree burglary. Court documents state that Weeks assaulted her husband, James C. Peacock, 36, of 1038 Wilson Ave., and Samantha L. Peterson, 30, of 2230 Francis St.
- Timothy J. Mess, 61, of 1499 Elm St., was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a Dubuque County warrant charging third-degree theft and a Grant County, Wis., warrant charging shoplifting.
- Amber K. Patten, 39, of 1649 Washington St., reported $500 worth of damage to her vehicle between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday while it was parked at her residence.