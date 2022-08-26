Police said a Dubuque drug dealer driving under the influence crashed today while trying to elude police.
Robby R. Williams, 29, of 2149 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 3:59 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of John F. Kennedy Road on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, third-offense operating while under the influence, eluding-OWI, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and interference with official acts.
Police reported clocking Williams driving 73 mph in a 45-mph zone on Dodge Street near the Fremont Avenue ramps at about 3:45 a.m. Friday. A pursuing officer reported that Williams almost hit another vehicle and was driving recklessly as he continued westbound.
As Williams made a high-speed turn onto John F. Kennedy Road, his vehicle hit the median, damaging three tires. Police said his vehicle went through the oncoming lanes, left the roadway and then returned in the oncoming lanes of traffic.
Williams ditched his vehicle on JFK near Daykin Court, trying to flee on foot, court documents state. He soon was arrested.
Police reported that he had marijuana in his pocket and that he displayed signs of being intoxicated. Williams also later admitted to owning a fanny pack containing cocaine and prescription medication found near the scene of the crash and chase.