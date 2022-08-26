Police said a Dubuque drug dealer driving under the influence crashed today while trying to elude police.

Robby R. Williams, 29, of 2149 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 3:59 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of John F. Kennedy Road on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, third-offense operating while under the influence, eluding-OWI, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and interference with official acts.

