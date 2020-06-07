The bleating of goats, the quacking of ducks and the clucking of chickens filled the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Area residents stocked up on livestock, produce and other products during the inaugural Tri-State Farmers Exchange. Meanwhile, hobbyists and farmers had the chance to buy, sell and trade wares at a time when such opportunities are harder to come by because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to help out backyard hobbyists and small farmers,” said Ashlee Eaves, of J & A Livestock in Bernard, Iowa, who helped organize the event. “Many small farmers are living paycheck to paycheck, (and) with so many events canceled this year, it’s really hurting a lot of people.”
The chance to sell their products was a major draw for Cory Musser and Jessica Cornett, of Clarence, Iowa, who sold quail, rabbits and potbellied pigs.
“This is what I do for my side job, and we weren’t able to go to the earlier swaps because they were canceled, so this is nice,” Musser said.
Customers strolled along the rows of tents, stopping to peer into crates and discuss prices and breeds with vendors. With offerings such as livestock, flowers, honey and farm equipment, there was “a little bit of everything,” Eaves said.
Many attendees said they appreciated how the outdoor event allowed them to get out of the house while still practicing social distancing.
“The nice thing about this is, it is all outside, and we parked (the vendors) to make sure there’s good safe distances, not just for health reasons but safety for the animals as well,” Eaves said.
The blue skies and warm temperatures added to the positive mood for Jennifer Noel, of Dubuque, who was watching over her friend Nikki Simon’s tent.
“I think people just want happiness,” Noel said, as customers perused Simon’s flowers and plants. “With everything being held off, canceled or closed … it’s nice to get people out and about, getting a little sun.”
For the younger attendees, the animals were the biggest draw.
“What were we looking for?” Rani Heverland asked her daughter.
“Ducks,” replied 6-year-old Cora, opening a small cardboard case to reveal three ducklings.
“No one’s been able to get out,” said Heverland, of Kieler, Wis. “I know fairs have been canceled, so now people have … all these animals they prepared to sell.”
And the kids were happy to take them off their hands.
“It’s fun for us to look at all the animals,” said 13-year-old Mercedes Behnke, of Dubuque.
She and her sister Lexus, 5, along with their friends Kiera and Katya Linenfelser, of Galena, Ill., eagerly displayed their new feathery friends.
“They’re fun to play with,” said 7-year-old Katya, clutching a black Frizzle chicken.
Lexus stroked a large white Cochin chicken, while Kiera, 14, held a Silkie naked neck chicken, and Mercedes held two ducklings.
Eaves said she will host another Farmers Exchange on Aug. 8, with plans for three dates next summer.
“This unites us all and opens it up to the public more,” she said. “It’s a good way to get us together and mostly just for everybody to visit, meet some friends and share what we’ve got to sell.”