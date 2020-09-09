PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A teen was injured Thursday in a crash involving a tractor in rural Platteville.
Alexis Miura, 19, of Highland, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:55 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and Stubb Road north of Platteville. A press release states that Tim Withrow, 55, rural Platteville, was southbound in a tractor pulling a hay rake when he started turning left into a field. Meanwhile, Miura, also southbound, went to pass Withrow on a hill in a no-passing zone. Her vehicle hit the tractor and went into the ditch.
Miura was cited with passing on a hill and passing farm equipment in a no-passing zone.
In the release, the sheriff’s department reminds drivers that it is illegal in Wisconsin to pass farm equipment in no-passing zones, “no matter its speed.”
‘There have been several preventable crashes involving tractors in Grant County so far this year,” the release states. “There will be much more farm equipment on the county’s roadways with the fall harvest beginning.”