EDGEWOOD, Iowa — More voters in Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District supported than opposed a $12 million bonding measure for school projects and improvements, but it failed today.
A total of 399 voters backed the measure, but with 342 opposed, the measure fell short of the 60% threshold for passage, ending at nearly 54%.
A second related measure -- asking if the district should be authorized to levy a tax of between $2.70 and $4.05 per $1,000 of the assessed value of the taxable property in the district -- suffered a similar fate. It was supported by 52% of voters -- less than the 60% threshold required.
Had the bonds been approved, funds would have went toward several school projects, including updating the elementary school’s heating system and adding air conditioning to the building. At the secondary school, officials hoped to move the pickup and drop-off location that currently sits next to the highway. District officials also wanted to create more secure entrances at the school.
The district’s buses also cannot all fit inside the current bus barn, so the bond would have helped fund building a new bus barn at the current location of the aging secondary shop and technical education center.
The secondary school would have gotten a new competition gym and technical center.