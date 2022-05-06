PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A major restaurant chain, coffee chain and cell phone company are set to open in Platteville as soon as later this year.
Crews will break ground soon on two buildings: one will house an Arby’s and the other a Starbucks and U.S. Cellular store.
Both buildings will be near each other in currently empty lots near Menards and Walmart.
Arby’s will be located at 1711 Progressive Parkway next to Sherwin-Williams Paint Store. The Starbucks and U.S. Cellular locations will be housed at 1601 Progressive Parkway next to Pioneer Property Management Inc.
City Manager Adam Ruechel said city officials are currently reviewing the plans for both businesses, and the projects should break ground within the next month.
“I think we’re always excited for new businesses,” Ruechel said. “New development and new options for residents are always an encouraging thing. It’s new growth for the city.”
Joe Carroll, community development manager for the City of Platteville, said all of the permits for the Arby’s project have been awarded.
The property is owned by Strifex LLC, he said, and the project developer is DRM Inc. Both entities are based in Omaha, Neb. DRM officials could not be reached for comment.
The future Arby’s building will be 2,500 square feet and feature both indoor dining and a drive-thru.
While there is not an official completion date for the building’s construction, Carroll said he would guess the project would be done by this fall.
Further permits for the future Starbucks and U.S. Cellular building have yet to be issued, he said.
“The developer is basically building the shell of the building, and there’s the two tenants,” he said. “The tenants are responsible for the build-out of their own space, so they still need to be permitted for different things. But the main permits have been issued.”
The developer for that building is Milwaukee-based EVO Development, LLC. EVO officials did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
In total, Carroll said the building will be 5,870 square feet. The Starbucks portion of the property will include a drive-thru.
Carroll said the project might be completed later than the Arby’s site, but the building still could be finished by late fall or early winter.
The two upcoming buildings bring the total development projects in the eastern side of Platteville up to three.
Crews broke ground earlier this year on a Kwik Trip project at 1840 Ubersox Drive. The site used to be the location of a Mobil gas station.
The new Kwik Trip will feature a fuel station, convenience store and car wash.
Carroll said city officials are “pleasantly surprised” that all of this development is happening in town, especially given the current cost of building materials.
He added that some of the lots near Walmart have been available for up to 15 years, including the lots where Arby’s, Starbucks and U.S. Cellular will go.
“We’re always glad to see additional development in that area,” Carroll said. “It’s kind of become the business hub of the community, outside of the downtown. To see these two projects coming together at the same time is exciting.”