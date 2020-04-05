DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a trespassing complaint Saturday against a Fennimore man led to his arrest on 14 charges, including drug manufacturing/delivery.
Bryce G. Mathews, 29, was being held Sunday morning in Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville.
A press release states that the Dodgeville Police Department and Iowa County Sheriff's Department responded to Walmart in Dodgeville at about 9:05 a.m. when staff called in a trespassing complaint against Mathews.
The ensuing investigation led to his arrest on 14 charges: five counts of retail theft-intent from $2,500 to $5,000, five counts of felony bail jumping and one count each of manufacturing/delivery of heroin, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery and criminal damage to property. He also was arrested on a Sauk County warrant.