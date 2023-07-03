HAZEL GREEN, Wis. —Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George did a special handshake with his teammates and then walked out of a DHC-8 aircraft 10,000 feet in the air above Hazel Green on Friday night.
He soon was followed by 10 more people.
George and his teammates are members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights black demonstration team, who perform parachute jumps and aerial maneuvers at public events worldwide.
“All of our jumps are goal-oriented and done professionally,” George said. “But it’s hard not to have a little fun while jumping out of an aircraft.”
The team parachuted into Hazel Green Recreation Park on Friday as part of the community’s Independence Day celebration.
Before boarding the plane at Dubuque Regional Airport, members of the Golden Knights packed their parachutes and went over the routine for that evening’s jump, which featured special pyrotechnics strapped to their feet that would ignite while team members were suspended in the air.
Sgt. Nickolas Orozco, of Yuma, Ariz., said he joined the Army specifically to jump out of planes.
“My Military Occupational Specialty is the only one that ensures you go to Airborne School before your advanced individual training, so it was guaranteed that I’d get some airtime,” he said.
Orozco started skydiving in 2016 and fell in love after his first jump.
“I wanted to bridge the gap between the hobby and my professional life,” he said.
Orozco started as a parachute maintenance technician in the 82nd Airborne Division and is in his second year with the Golden Knights.
“Every time we jump, people are astounded, and then some are just amazed that we do this for a living,” he said. “A lot of people don’t interact with soldiers, so every time that we do a show, we have to remember that that might be the person’s first time interacting with someone who is in the Army and act accordingly.”
On board the plane, the team listened to Queen’s “Somebody To Love” on a speaker, helped one another into their yellow jumpsuits and attached the pyrotechnics to their boots.
After a quick flight to Hazel Green, the plane’s pilot circled the area, waiting for team members to find the correct jump spot.
Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva, of Boston, Mass., has been a member of the team since 2014 and logged over 2,800 free fall parachute jumps.
Grijalva said he started skydiving in 2011 while stationed in Hawaii.
“It just opened my mind to how small we are seeing everything from that different perspective,” he said. “Once I landed and kind of processed what I had just done, I was like, ‘I need to learn how to do that all the time.’”
Grijalva spent most of his time in the Army serving as an infantryman. Like Orozco, he wanted to see if he could transition his weekend passion of skydiving into a career.
“When I first told my mother this is what I would be doing, she was terrified, but then I was like, ‘I can continue doing infantry stuff and go in Iraq and Afghanistan, or I can go jump out airplanes and travel the country,’ and once she got that perspective, she was like, ‘OK, go jump out airplanes,’” he said.
George, of Raeford, N.C., is the team leader of the black demonstration team. He spent most of the time before the jump leaning out of the open door of the plane, throwing yellow streamers out to gather information on wind conditions.
“I tell everyone this is the worst airline: no snacks, movies, and they throw you out,” Orozco joked before jumping.
After members of the team jumped, the only remaining Golden Knights aboard the aircraft were the two pilots.
One of the pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Guest, said he has flown for the Golden Knights for three years.
“It’s an awesome opportunity just seeing different parts of the country,” he said. “Without support from the public, we can’t do what we love, so giving back to them really is the best part of it.”