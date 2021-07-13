BEETOWN, Wis. -- Grant County authorities said a teen was injured Monday night when he drove off the road and crashed through a barn into a concrete barrier.
Dominik McVay, 17, of Mineral Point, sustained minor injuries, according to the county sheriff's department.
The crash occurred at about 9:55 p.m. Monday on East Glen Road west of Beetown. A press release issued today states that McVay was eastbound and "lost due to the road construction in the area."
"While driving on East Glen Road, McVay was looking at his phone for directions," the release state. "McVay did not see the 90-degree curve in the roadway and left the roadway, struck a barn, went all the way through the barn and then struck a large concrete barrier/cattle feeder."
No animals were in the barn at the time of the crash. McVay's vehicle had to be towed from the scene. He was cited with inattentive driving.