Police said a man headbutted and punched the mother of his children, hit her with a hairspray bottle and threatened her with a knife in Dubuque.
Corey T. Holmes, 21, of Chicago, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Marshall Street and Rhomberg Avenue on charges of domestic assault while displaying a weapon, domestic assault with injury and two counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that Holmes came to Dubuque to see his children when he and Natasia K. Giles, 22, of 1503-1/2 Prescott St., got into an argument at her residence over him using a phone she bought to communicate with other women.
Giles told police that the argument turned physical, with Holmes headbutting and punching her and throwing a hairspray bottle at her, hitting her in the face. He also threatened her with a knife, according to the documents. This occurred while the two children were present.
Holmes fled the area before police arrived, but he was located about three hours later. He told officers that Giles was "the primary physical aggressor" and that she was throwing objects at him. He admitted to throwing the hairspray bottle, but he denied punching or headbutting her and he said she was the one who had a knife.